Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $127.30 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

