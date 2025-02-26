Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BROS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 214.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This represents a 9.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. This represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,989,791 shares of company stock worth $151,876,557. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

