World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Tops $0.21

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $129.18 million and approximately $16.72 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00025537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00001820 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMTx) is the native utility token of World Mobile Chain, a blockchain-based decentralised telecommunications network. It supports a sharing economy model, offering connectivity services through community-driven infrastructure. Built on the Cardano blockchain, WMTx incentivises network participation, funds operations, and ensures sustainability. By addressing the affordability and efficiency challenges of traditional telecommunications, the token aims to bridge the global digital divide.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.