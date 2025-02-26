World Equity Group Inc. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.05 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

