Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.4 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.020-1.090 EPS.

Workiva Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.74. 774,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.86. Workiva has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

