Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $255.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.11.

WDAY traded up $16.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.44. 4,120,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,066. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.12. Workday has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $304.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $462,901.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,401.05. This represents a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $1,378,788.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,369,458. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

