Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 214.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,401.05. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.11.

WDAY stock opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

