WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 27th

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of DGRW opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.77.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

