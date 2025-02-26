William John Boden Sells 120,000 Shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) Stock

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML – Get Free Report) Director William John Boden sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00.

Shares of PML stock remained flat at C$0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,223. Panoro Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$113.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the southern Peru. The company was formerly known as Panoro Resources Ltd.

