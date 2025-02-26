William John Boden Sells 120,000 Shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) Stock

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML – Get Free Report) Director William John Boden sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00.
Panoro Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of PML stock remained flat at C$0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,223. Panoro Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$113.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Panoro Minerals Company Profile
