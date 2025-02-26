William Blair Predicts Weaker Earnings for Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

ANET stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.78 and a 200 day moving average of $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,171.04. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,224 shares of company stock worth $30,242,856. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

