William Blair Lifts Earnings Estimates for Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will earn $6.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.76. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on J. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of J opened at $127.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,778,000 after buying an additional 47,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $3,205,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

