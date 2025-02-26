William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for Repligen Earnings

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Repligen in a report released on Friday, February 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RGEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $161.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.57. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -316.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $203.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.