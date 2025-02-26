William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for Pool Earnings

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Pool in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.00.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $348.72 on Monday. Pool has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pool by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

