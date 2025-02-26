What is William Blair’s Forecast for BMRN Q1 Earnings?

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $71.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,119.90. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 920.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

