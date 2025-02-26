What is William Blair’s Estimate for Talkspace Q1 Earnings?

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talkspace in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Talkspace in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

TALK opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $496.63 million, a P/E ratio of 294.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. Talkspace has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 million. Talkspace had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

