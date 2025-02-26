What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for REPX Q3 Earnings?

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

NYSE REPX opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $37.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 1,310 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $46,072.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,058.75. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

