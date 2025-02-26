What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for SEDG Q1 Earnings?

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($4.54) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Glj Research raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $18.72 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 241,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 866,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,160,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

