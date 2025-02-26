What is Cormark’s Estimate for Chorus Aviation Q1 Earnings?

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

CHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.75.

TSE:CHR opened at C$20.09 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$13.93 and a 12-month high of C$24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$545.65 million, a P/E ratio of -33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.19.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

