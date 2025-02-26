Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Weyco Group Price Performance

WEYS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $338.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.70. Weyco Group has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $41.05.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

