Wells Fargo & Company Raises Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $205.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

MASI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Masimo Stock Up 6.0 %

MASI opened at $181.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average is $152.54. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $184.51.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

