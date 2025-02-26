Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD remained flat at $7.02 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 228,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,948. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

