Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Weis Markets Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.51. Weis Markets has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Weis Markets

About Weis Markets

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.