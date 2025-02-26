Weil Company Inc. Sells 3,624 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Weil Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,520 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,924,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Illumina by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Illumina by 720.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.80.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

