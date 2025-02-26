Weil Company Inc. Sells 13,237 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weil Company Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.92. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Prescient Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

