Weil Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,499,744,000 after buying an additional 88,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total transaction of $2,359,735.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,286.92. This trade represents a 99.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total transaction of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,301,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.71.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $555.63 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $607.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.55.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

