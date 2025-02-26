Weil Company Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 856.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 4.6% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 183,803 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $123.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.18 and a 200 day moving average of $119.17. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

