Weil Company Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after buying an additional 939,520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after acquiring an additional 292,061 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after purchasing an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 675,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,106,000 after purchasing an additional 148,338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $269.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $228.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

