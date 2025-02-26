Weil Company Inc. Has $5.21 Million Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 1,384.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,064 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 477.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

