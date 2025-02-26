Wedbush Predicts Lower Earnings for Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

TVTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 54,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,250. The trade was a 49.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 11,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $273,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,918.92. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,012. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

