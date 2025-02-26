Wedbush Has Pessimistic Outlook of Innodata Q1 Earnings

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innodata in a research report issued on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innodata’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Innodata’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INOD. StockNews.com raised Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of INOD opened at $58.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. Innodata has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,401 shares in the company, valued at $14,491,223.37. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,630,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,707 shares of company stock worth $16,553,853. Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 1,718.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 892,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,713,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

