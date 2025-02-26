WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. WEBTOON Entertainment updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. WEBTOON Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

