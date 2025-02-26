Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,359 shares during the period. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition makes up 3.1% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,058,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,578,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 82,353.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,304 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANSC stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

