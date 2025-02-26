Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Position in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. DT Cloud Acquisition accounts for about 1.3% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.87% of DT Cloud Acquisition worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DYCQ. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in DT Cloud Acquisition by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 57,108 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in DT Cloud Acquisition by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 113,338 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in DT Cloud Acquisition by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

Get DT Cloud Acquisition alerts:

DT Cloud Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DYCQ stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. DT Cloud Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39.

DT Cloud Acquisition Profile

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.