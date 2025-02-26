Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 16,900 M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 437,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 277,258 shares in the last quarter.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBAV opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

