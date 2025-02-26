Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 515 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 743,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $22,299,384.19. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TT opened at $349.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.47. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $279.00 and a one year high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.