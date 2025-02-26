Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 38,515 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $252.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

