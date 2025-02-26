Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 910 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 61.5% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

