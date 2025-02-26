Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $997,000 Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average is $100.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.