Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

BATS ITA opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.68. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

