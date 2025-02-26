Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,968,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after buying an additional 305,634 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,953,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,713,000 after acquiring an additional 211,071 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22,626.3% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

