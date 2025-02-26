WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $58,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

