WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 308 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.