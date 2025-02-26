WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $9,197,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (KDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

