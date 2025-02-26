WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $893,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXQ opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

