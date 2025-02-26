WealthShield Partners LLC Has $176,000 Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 18.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BOE opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

