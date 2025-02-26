Virtuals Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $119.85 Million (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00001339 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Virtuals Protocol has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $119.85 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87,360.90 or 0.99983999 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87,084.22 or 0.99667343 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Virtuals Protocol

Virtuals Protocol launched on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Virtuals Protocol is www.virtuals.io. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io.

Buying and Selling Virtuals Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 648,573,688.34377099 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 1.10254697 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 462 active market(s) with $155,946,744.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtuals Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtuals Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

