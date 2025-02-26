Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $113,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Andrew D’amico sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,820.00.

Vicor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.03 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,903,000 after acquiring an additional 572,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,889,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 906,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,161,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,908,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

