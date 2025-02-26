Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 9.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.80 and last traded at $100.55. 6,918,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 10,582,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day moving average of $110.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

