Verona Pharma (VRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Verona Pharma to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $68.64.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised Verona Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 98,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $495,428.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,078,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,543,906.24. This represents a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 58,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $290,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,117,512 shares in the company, valued at $70,587,560. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,712 shares of company stock worth $3,379,001. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.