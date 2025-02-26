Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.95, for a total value of $347,746.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,180.70. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.06, for a total transaction of $595,428.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,155.96. The trade was a 18.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $299.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.87. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.34 and a 52 week high of $300.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.33.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

